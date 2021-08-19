Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $12.27 on Monday. Zenvia has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $13.08.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

