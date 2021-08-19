Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

