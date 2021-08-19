ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $46.73 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

