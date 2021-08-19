Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $85,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

