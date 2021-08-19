Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.93 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.32 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

