Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,054,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,117,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.58. 92,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,353. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.27. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.32 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,251. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

