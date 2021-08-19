Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,925 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.6% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

