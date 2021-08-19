Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 36,377 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

