Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.53 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 65.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 189,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

DVN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

