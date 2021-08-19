Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.95 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of -324.69 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

