Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,660 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after buying an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

