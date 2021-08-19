Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 25,019 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

