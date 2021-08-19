Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 439.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

