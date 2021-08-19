Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

