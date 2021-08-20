-$0.12 EPS Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 6,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,528. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.