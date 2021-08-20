-$0.19 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 79,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,808 shares of company stock worth $7,366,010. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fastly by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

