-$0.20 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.