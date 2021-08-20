$0.28 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 1,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

