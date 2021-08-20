$0.49 EPS Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.08. 613,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,108. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

