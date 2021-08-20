$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.