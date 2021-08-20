$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

