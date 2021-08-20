$0.83 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

