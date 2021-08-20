$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

