$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $894.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.