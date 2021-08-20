$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 489,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.