$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.47. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

TSLA stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $676.89. 511,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. Tesla has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.48. The company has a market cap of $670.13 billion, a PE ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

