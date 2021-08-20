1,006 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $665.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $662.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15.
REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,434 shares of company stock valued at $91,826,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
