10,943 Shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

