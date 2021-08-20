$110.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report sales of $110.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $399.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $193,474 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 137.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,332.64. 12,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,504.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

