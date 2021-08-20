$110.38 Million in Sales Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post sales of $110.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $108.75 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,402. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.