$117.20 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce sales of $117.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $477.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.57 million to $488.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $490.71 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $23,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 170.24 and a beta of 1.73.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.