$117.40 Million in Sales Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post $117.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

PVAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,702. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

