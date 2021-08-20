$120.37 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post sales of $120.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

NBTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

