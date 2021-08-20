$125.77 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $125.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 113,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,074. Q2 has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

