$130.55 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $130.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $532.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

