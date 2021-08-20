15,829 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $7,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $420,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

