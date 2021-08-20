1,603 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

