$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $163.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $625.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

ORN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ORN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.