17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of YQ opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $207.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $6,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 255,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 702,568 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.