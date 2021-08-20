$19.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $19.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.86 billion. General Electric reported sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

