$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.98 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $706,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth $14,736,000.

NYSE AA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 7,679,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,361. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.