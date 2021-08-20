2,000 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

