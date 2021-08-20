2,100 Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

