216,797 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $7.76 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Canaan Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

