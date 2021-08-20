2,500 Shares in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

CNBS stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

