$28.53 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.95 million. American Software reported sales of $27.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $119.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.