$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,243. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $362.98 million, a P/E ratio of -391.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

