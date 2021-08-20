$30.07 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $30.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $32.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.78. AutoZone reported earnings of $30.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $88.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.27 to $92.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $91.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $98.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $15.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,647.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,718. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,554.74.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

