$30.76 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $30.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $127.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $129.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.27 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $132.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CDR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

