3,000 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE BG opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.