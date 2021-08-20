$32.11 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.04 million to $33.80 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 978,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $640.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

